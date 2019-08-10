Software that some physicians and a Bioscience District tenant used for projects was renewed by the Bioscience District board.
The renewed lease is for Materialise software — an FDA-approved computer-aided design software geared toward tech companies that design their own medical devices.
When the district leased the software last year it wasn’t known if any tenants, other than SiMMo3D, would use it, said Tami Annable, the Bioscience District executive director.
Over the past year, a physician from the Roney Bone and Joint Institute at Baylor Scott & White used it to design a screw replacement guide, and another used the program to model a mechanical testing project.
Dr. Jason Huang, chairman of the neurosurgery department at Baylor Scott & White and head of Neurofront Technology, and Frank Mitchell have used the program to customize a device they use with patients.
The district uses the equipment to make models to take to trade shows.
SiMMo3D has used the program to build a library of custom training simulators for cardiac surgery.
The Bioscience District has a single license for the program and there is one laptop that runs the software.
“I think it’s worth renewing to see if more people in the community will start using it,” said Thomas Baird, chairman of the board.
Annable gave a report on the poster session held for the District’s Scholars Program a couple of weeks ago at the Wildflower Country Club.
The district’s next Lunch and Learn — Bootstrapping IP: Protecting Your Invention, Capital and Cash Flow — will be noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at the district lab and office facility, 1802 S. First St. To attend, register by 3 p.m. Aug. 26 to tamia@templebioscience.org.
Timothy Snowden and Doug Baldwin of Brazos Valley Patents will make the presentation.
Snowden has a wide range of experience working in a variety of small and startup business environments, in both patents and product development/manufacturing. Baldwin is a patent attorney with years of experience helping individual inventors, start-up companies and small companies with their intellectual property needs. Together, they will provide a comprehensive snapshot of the importance of protecting your ideas.
The Bioscience District partners with Dell Medical to offer a monthly Texas Health CoLab Learning Series. The next event will be 3-5 p.m. Aug. 29 at the District office.
Annable made a presentation to P20, an education and industry group of Central Texas that meets regularly. Annable met a P20 member who does CTE and CME continuing education certification.
“I want to get certified for the Lunch and Learn and Dell learning series so more people in the medical field will take advantage of the presentations,” she said.
P20 is going put the Lunch and Learn and Dell learning series on its website, Annable said.
The next meeting of the district board will be Aug. 26.