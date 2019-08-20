A lot of damage in April at a Temple motel room led to Monday’s arrest of a Temple man.
Taken into custody by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department was Robert William Pappenfort, 71, of Temple.
Pappenfort — charged with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 — reportedly took apart the kitchen cabinets, removed the stove and damaged a tile floor at the Ranch House Motel, located at 1902 S. First St., Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Tuesday.
He was arrested earlier for criminal mischief and a felony hold was placed on Pappenfort. However, the hold expired before the victim gave officers a damage estimate, Weems said.
The victim later gave the estimate of about $5,600 for repairs, and a new warrant was issued May 29 for Pappenfort’s arrest.
Pappenfort was in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, held in lieu of a $15,000 bond on the state jail felony charge.
Shots fired, casings found
A Sunday call about shots fired sent Temple Police officers to the 900 block of South 15th Street.
The notification came at about 8:31 p.m.
An officer looking in the alley between 15th and 17th Street found several spent casings from a small-caliber firearm, Weems said.
No one was injured and nothing was found to be damaged. No suspects were found.