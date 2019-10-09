BELTON — A Harker Heights lawyer will lead Belton’s municipal court.
The Belton Council — in a 6-0 decision Tuesday, with Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter absent — appointed Maria Carmen G. Garcia as the assistant city attorney and city prosecutor. City Attorney John Messer will swear in Garcia on Friday.
“I’m honored to be recommended for this position. I’m extremely excited to join the team and get working for the city,” Garcia said.
Garcia will be paid $1,000 every month. The 2020 bud-get includes $12,000 for city prosecutor compensation, according to a staff report.
Garcia replaces Chris Cornish — who will be sworn in Friday as the newest judge on the Centex Child Protection Court, one of 15 specialty courts in the state created to handle cases involving the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Cornish, appointed to the city prosecutor job in 2017, will take over for Judge Charles Van Orden, who retires Tuesday.
City Manager Sam Listi said Cornish’s last day overseeing Belton’s municipal court is today.
Listi described Garcia as an outstanding candidate.
“She has 11 years of experience in criminal defense, civil and family law cases,” Listi said. “She has a solo legal practice in Harker Heights, and she’s fluent in Spanish. That will come in very handy with the municipal court operation.”
Garcia earned a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship and marketing from Baylor University. She later earned her law degree from St. Mary’s University. Garcia also has a master’s degree in statistical economic analysis from the University of Santiago de Compostela in Spain.
City prosecutor is one of five City Council-appointed roles. The others are city manager, city attorney, city judge and city clerk.
“Welcome to the family,” Mayor Marion Grayson said.