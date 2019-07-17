BELTON — A Belton man was indicted Wednesday for arson after he allegedly burned flags and set vehicles on fire.
Scott Ray Smith, 34, is categorized as a repeat offender. He is charged with arson of a vehicle based on a June 27 incident in which two vehicles were set on fire in a business parking lot, an arrest affidavit said Wednesday.
A silver Ford F-150 and green Mercury Mountaineer had flames at the gas caps while in the parking lot of a business in the 2100 block of North Main Street.
The vehicle owners said they saw a man who wore an orange shirt, dark shorts and a black hat who was setting things on fire. He pulled Fourth of July flags from the ground and lit them on fire.
Two Belton Police officers saw a man who fit the description of the suspect as he walked on the Interstate 35 frontage road. Smith had a lighter in his possession, and one victim identified Smith as the man lighting flags on fire, the affidavit said.
Smith was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, held in lieu of bonds that totaled $151,050.
He was previously convicted in September 2011 in Bexar County of assault of a family member with a deadly weapon, according to his indictment.
Louis Jayson Gutierrez
Louis Jayson Gutierrez, 32, of Bartlett, was indicted on two counts, theft of a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm, both second-degree felonies.
A woman told the Bartlett Police Department her gun was stolen April 22. She had let Gutierrez stay with her but asked him to move soon after he moved in. The woman had a .380 handgun that disappeared and she believed Gutierrez saw it, an arrest affidavit said.
She went to the Bartlett Police Department on May 31 and said she got her firearm back after a relative of Gutierrez returned it. The relative said Gutierrez admitted he stole it from the woman and asked her to return it.
The warrant was issued June 20 by Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
Gutierrez is jailed on bonds that total $150,000.
Others indictments
• Angela Nicole Rios, 26, of San Marcos, assault of a public servant.
• Tyrell Jasper Luster, 29, of Temple, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Robert Pappenfort, 71, of Temple, criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000.
• Robert Lewis Crayton, 56, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams (habitual offender).
• Charles J. Crumpler, 40, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Marlena Beatrice Leija, 24, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance than 1 gram.
• Willie Watson, 26, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• David Jovan Walker, 26, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
The grand jury issued 24 true bills and passed on one case.