BELTON — A birthday benefit for a critically ill Belton boy will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Henry T. Waskow Post No. 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St.
Jeramiah Castilleja, who is turning 4 Saturday, was diagnosed in January with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and faces at least three years of chemotherapy, his father, Brandon Castilleja, said.
“He has three years of chemotherapy ahead of him to have a high chance of the leukemia not coming back, so it won’t be until he is 6 years old by the time he gets to ring the bell,” Castilleja said. “Although, even after the three years, he still will have yearly checkups for at least 10 years of his life to make sure it hasn’t came back.”
The benefit will include children’s activities such as bounce houses, pony rides and train rides. There also will be a live auction, silent auction and some vendors. Food plates will sell for $10 a plate.
There will be a drawing for prizes that include a 50-inch TV, a printer and Yeti cooler. Tickets cost $10. There also will be another drawing for a $100 lotto basket, which costs $5 for six tickets.
Proceeds from the event will help defray the family’s medical costs and related expenses.
“We still are looking for auction items and some people that can dress up as superheroes being that the theme will be Avengers and he loves superheroes,” Castilleja said. “It is going to be a friendly event and anyone is welcome to join us in (giving Jeramiah) the biggest and best birthday party we can.”