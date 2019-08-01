Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is hosting an event to remember 348 veterans who died in the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System catchment area from March 1-May 31, 2019.
The Remembrance Service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday in the large covered area immediately behind the Emergency Department at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 S. First St. in Temple.
Almost 900 family members are friends are expected to attend the memorial service.
The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System catchment area includes 39 counties in Central Texas: Bell, Anderson, Bastrop, Blanco, Bosque, Brazos, Brown, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Cherokee, Coleman, Comanche, Concho, Coryell, Erath, Falls, Fayette, Freestone, Hamilton, Hays, Hill, Houston, Lampasas, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Madison, McCulloch, McLennan, Milam, Mills, Navarro, Robertson, Runnels, San Saba, Somervell, Travis and Williamson.