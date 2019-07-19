A memorial service for Jim Hornsby, executive director of Feed My Sheep and Churches Touching Lives for Christ, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G.
Hornsby died June 30 at the Temple VA.
The service will be followed by a community table meal event where everyone is invited to share the meal.
Both Avenue G and Third Street in Temple will be closed off prior to the service, according to organizers of the event. It’s suggested that those attending the service arrive by 9:30 a.m.
There will be some limited parking around and within walking distance of Feed My Sheep. There will also be parking at Churches Touching Lives for Christ, 702 W. Ave. G, and Iglesia Cristiana Rose de Sharon Church, 1117 W. Ave. H.
There will be two vans running from Bethel Church back and forth to get people to the services and back to their cars after the service and after the meal.
Those who attend are asked to sign the guest book. There will be cards available to write a note to the family or to Jim.
After the service, people will have an opportunity to say a few words in the microphone about Jim or if they received help at CTLC or Feed My Sheep.