The Temple Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to a credit card abuse case.
A photograph released by the department shows the suspect leaving the Family Dollar store at 1510 S. First St.
On June 7, police received information about a misplaced credit card being used for several unauthorized purchases throughout Temple. The victim advised that they had misplaced a wallet at a local grocery store, and later discovered numerous fraudulent charges were made with the credit card.
Anyone has any information concerning this incident contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Tips can also be sent through Bell County Crime Stoppers at BellCountyCrimeStoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).