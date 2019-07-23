Temple City Attorney Kayla Landeros will soon be leaving her municipal job for the private sector, but that does not mean she won’t be working on city of Temple matters.
The City Council members voted 5-0 Thursday to set aside $40,000 to temporarily hire Landeros back from her future law firm once she officially stops her work for the city. Landeros’s last day will be on Aug. 2, earlier than the original Sept. 20 date she had originally expected to leave on.
Landeros announced in May her departure as city attorney and accepted a job with the law firm Naman, Howell, Smith & Lee. She is also planning on continuing to serve as an adjunct professor at the Baylor University Law School.
With the new job, Landeros said that she wanted to get back to her law roots and spend more time with her family after serving the city for more than seven years.
“I think in the time that I have been with the city, I have tried to make the city attorney’s office one that that is known to be effective, efficient and helpful,” Landeros said. “I hope that my time here is remembered in a positive way, and in some small way, I helped pave the way forward.”
The city funding will be used on a contract basis. She will be paid for the time she works on city issues.
The money used to pay Landeros’s fees will be transferred from the city’s salaries and administrative account to the contract services/professionals account.
City Manager Brynn Myers said the city has already hired a firm to search for a new city attorney for Temple. Myers expects Landeros will only need to stay as the temporary city attorney for a few months before the city makes a hire.