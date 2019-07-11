BELTON — Bell County residents will take part in a global protest against the conditions of detention camps tonight.
The event — called Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Campus — will take place 7-10 p.m. today at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave.
The Bell County Democrats organized the local protest. It is one of more than 600 demonstrations around the planet planned for today, according to the Lights for Liberty organization.
“Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps will bring thousands of Americans to detention camps across the country, into the streets and into their own front yards, to protest the inhumane conditions faced by refugees,” Bell County Democratic Party chairman Chris Rosenberg said in a news release. “In Belton, in solidarity, we will do the same.”
The protests grew from five main events planned for El Paso, San Diego, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Homestead, Florida.
Border apprehensions dropped by 30 percent in June, The Texas Tribune reported. About 104,350 people were apprehended or turned themselves in last month.
Processing facilities have been overwhelmed with immigrants from Latin America.
More than 144,000 migrants were apprehended or denied entry to the United States in May, according to the Tribune. About half of those people were adults with children and 8 percent were unaccompanied minors.