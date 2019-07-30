A Temple teenager is charged with the alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Cyvonne Daiquet Simmons, 17, was held in the Bell County Jail Tuesday. Bond was set at $150,000, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.
The sexual assault was reported June 13 at the 1000 block of South 49th Street, an arrest affidavit said.
The report said a woman knew an 11-year-old girl had sex with a teenage male, and the girl allegedly confirmed it. The woman identified the suspect as Simmons and said he lived on 17th Street.
The victim told a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center about the encounter with Simmons.
The sexual contact happened at a Temple construction site, after which the two tried to register at a Temple hotel. The girl said the woman at the desk called police and she was taken home by an officer.
A call for service report from June 6 showed four juveniles were loitering at a Temple hotel. The caller asked the children asked how old they were and called Temple Police. One of the males was identified as Simmons and a female was identified as the victim.
Simmons allegedly admitted on July 2 that he had sex with the girl and tried to rent a hotel room.
Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield issued the arrest warrant on July 23.