Cyvonne Daiquet Simmons

A Temple teenager is charged with the alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Cyvonne Daiquet Simmons, 17, was held in the Bell County Jail Tuesday. Bond was set at $150,000, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.

The sexual assault was reported June 13 at the 1000 block of South 49th Street, an arrest affidavit said.

The report said a woman knew an 11-year-old girl had sex with a teenage male, and the girl allegedly confirmed it. The woman identified the suspect as Simmons and said he lived on 17th Street.

The victim told a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center about the encounter with Simmons.

The sexual contact happened at a Temple construction site, after which the two tried to register at a Temple hotel. The girl said the woman at the desk called police and she was taken home by an officer.

A call for service report from June 6 showed four juveniles were loitering at a Temple hotel. The caller asked the children asked how old they were and called Temple Police. One of the males was identified as Simmons and a female was identified as the victim.

Simmons allegedly admitted on July 2 that he had sex with the girl and tried to rent a hotel room.

Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield issued the arrest warrant on July 23.

