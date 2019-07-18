Bell County Constable Thomas Prado made a Bell County fugitive a promise on Facebook — that he would find him and bring him back to justice.
Prado traveled Wednesday to Midland in his personal car — in street clothes and on his own gas money — to go get fugitive D'Andre Antonio Green.
Green, 30, of Temple, had a warrant for reportedly assaulting a family/household member, with a previous conviction. He was on the Bell County Most Wanted list.
Green joked on Prado's post that he was on a cruise and drinking mojitos.
Prado said in his initial post he was willing to give Green a free Uber ride to Bell County Bed and Breakfast — jail.
Prado was tipped to where Green could be found, so he waited for the perfect time, coordinated efforts with the Midland County Sheriff's Department and a store manager where Green was employed to get Green as he went on his break.
Green didn't see Prado until he was right next to him. His eyes got big before he broke out in a laugh and said, "You came and got me." Then he hugged Prado.
Prado drove home Wednesday night, laughing and satisfied that he got the man for Bell County — while he was just minding his own business.