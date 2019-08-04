WESTPHALIA — The faithful gathered Sunday in the parish hall for the first morning Mass after fire destroyed the 124-year-old sanctuary of the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia last Monday.
“May the peace of God — shalom — be with you this morning,” the Rev. Edwin Kagoo, the church’s priest, told about 400 parishioners seated in four sections of plastic chairs. A podium with a pulpit and other religious accoutrements was set up in the southwest corner of the hall, normally used for meals and other social events. Television cameras from three area networks filmed the service from behind the congregation.
“Just a week ago we celebrated our last Eucharist in that beautiful place,” Kagoo said. “We come this morning with broken hearts, knowing we have lost something but we have not lost anyone. The God who lived in that house is right here with us.”
As human beings, he said, it is proper to grieve as a family, to be a shoulder to cry on, a hand to hold, but also to give thanks to God.
“In the midst of all this tragedy we always see the loving hand of God blessing our life,” he said.
These blessings include so many people extending help and encouragement to the church, he said. Another blessing is the ability to put our trust in God. “Though the mountains may fall, the love of the Lord will stand,” he said, referring to Isaiah 54:10.
Several members of the laity participated in the program. One woman read from Ecclesiastes: “Vanity of vanity, all is vanity, says the preacher.” Another woman led the congregation in singing “If today you hear his voice, harden not your heart.”
Deacon Charles Wright read Christ’s parable of the rich fool from Luke 12:13-21. In this story, the rich man lamented that his barns were overflowing and tore them down to build bigger ones. But God spoke to him that night, told him his soul would be required of him, and then asked, “Whose will all these things be?”
“We should be rich in what matters to God,” Wright said.
Kagoo said that in a 1992 article in the Temple Daily Telegram, someone said that seeing the twin bell towers of the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia “was a glimpse of heaven.” That was true, he said, and the fire has stirred many emotions.
More than one man has told him that driving back from work, the sight of the “magnificent towers of the church from miles away gave me a joy of seeing that home was near,” Kagoo said.
Many women have told him in different ways, he said, that getting up in the morning and seeing the towers made them feel it would be a blessed day.
After the fire, many people came to see with their own eyes “what had been the majesty of the Church of the Visitation,” Kagoo said.
“So friends, it is truly heartbreaking to know,” Kagoo said as he paused a moment. “The church we loved to cherish has disappeared, only to be cherished in our memory forever.”