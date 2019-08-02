The new commander of a Temple-based Texas Army National Guard brigade will be installed during a ceremony Saturday morning.
Col. Carrie Perez will take command of the 36th Sustainment Brigade from Col. Marvin Johnson at 9 a.m. in front of the Santa Fe Depot, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
A native of Johnstown, Penn., Perez has a bachelor’s degree in aviation maintenance management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Perez, commissioned as second lieutenant ordinance officer in 1999, served with B Co., 4th Forward Support Battalion, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Hood. She later joined the Texas Army National Guard, where she has served in multiple command and primary staff functions.
She is married to Lt. Col. Adrian Perez, another Texas National Guardsman, and is the mother of one daughter.