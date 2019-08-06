BARTLETT — Bartlett American Legion Post No. 183 will have its monthly breakfast 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett.
The event is open to the public. The breakfast is free; donations are encouraged.
