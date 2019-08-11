BELTON — Operating a volunteer fire department takes a lot of money.
Holland Volunteer Fire Department, for example, recently purchased a new fire truck that cost more than $200,000. Other firefighting equipment can cost thousands of dollars.
To ease that financial burden, the Commissioners Court awarded nearly $31,000 in funds to four Bell County volunteer fire departments. This money will be used as a match as the four departments seek grants from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
“Last year, we set aside $100,000 in grant money to match the grant fees for these volunteer fire departments,” Commissioner Russell Schneider said. “What we do is, if funding is available, we match a portion or all of their match for their grant from … wherever they get their grant from.”
The commissioners awarded $22,000 to Holland VFD for its new fire truck; $5,215 to Sparta VFD; $2,000 to Bartlett VFD; and $1,666 to Salado VFD. The Sparta and Salado VFDs plan to use the state grants to buy fire and rescue equipment while Bartlett VFD will purchase a new firefighting skid unit.
“It’s a blessing,” Holland Fire Chief Coleman Benner said of the money Bell County set aside for volunteer fire departments.
Holland VFD purchased its new fire truck late last year, Benner said. It is used to extinguish smaller brush fires and is used at car accidents, the longtime fire chief said.
“It’s nice to be able to help them out because they help a lot of people with their volunteered time,” Schneider said.
Commissioner Bill Schumann said this pool of money eases the fundraising burden for volunteer fire departments.
“In the age of revenue caps and being able to do less and less for different kinds of organizations, it’s good to know that this is one of the groups we have not decreased (funding),” Schumann said, referring to the Texas Legislature implementing a 3.5 percent cap on property tax revenue in Senate Bill 2 that goes into effect next year. “(Volunteer fire departments are) an important part of our community. We hope they will continue to use these matching grants.”
Commissioner Bobby Whitson, a volunteer firefighter in Salado, said he appreciates the county offering these funds.
“As a volunteer (firefighter) in Salado, I know the firemen … appreciate this,” Whitson said. “It means a lot to them, knowing they are out there working for us, but we are here working for them.”