The Elm Creek Water Supply Corp. has rescinded a boil water notice issued this week.
Customers affected by the notice live on Tower Drive and Spring Valley Road proceeding south for a mile.
“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water which is distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of Aug. 2, 2019.”
Customers with questions may contact Caryn Petzold at (254) 853-3838.