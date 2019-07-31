A woman was indicted Wednesday after she reportedly threatened a man and his girlfriend with a gun.
Charonda Chereyl Buchanan, 34, of Temple, claimed the man recently broke into her car.
Buchanan was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The victims lived in the area of 1111 Providence Park and told Temple Police officers Buchanan came to the door of their residence June 14 and said they were both responsible for breaking into her car. She reportedly pointed a small pistol at the couple and said she’d kill them if they came on her property again.
When officers got a search warrant for Buchanan’s home, they found a pistol that matched the description the victims gave.
Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield issued an arrest warrant for Buchanan on June 17.
Buchanan was booked June 18 into the Bell County Jail, where she remained Wednesday. Her bonds totaled $300,000.
Others indictments
• Enoch Wayne Allen Jr., 49, of Temple, assaulting a family or household member.
Jeremy Eugene Brown, 32, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams (habitual offender).
• Jeffery Ray Cosper, 35, of Temple, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Larry Benjamin Millsap Jr., 53, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Victoria Lindsey Gutierrez, 29, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Jordan Henry, 17, of Temple, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Patrick Randolph Martin, 47, of Temple, theft of metal, aluminum, bronze, copper or brass under $20,000.
• Ernesto Jesus Rodriguez, 27, of Austin, credit card abuse.
• Deonna Marie Leschuck, 31, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Adam Ray Mitchell, 32, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Peter Scharf Cruz, 53, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (repeat offender).
• Daniel Rodriguez Medlin, 43, of Harker Heights, credit card abuse.
• Johnathan Rogers, 25, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Patrick Cheeseman, 28, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Marquez A. Stevenson, 33, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.