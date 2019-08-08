Temple Police were investigating a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening near the H-E-B grocery store on West Adams Avenue.
The accident occurred at about 6 p.m. A pickup was struck about a sedan while trying to change lanes in the 1300 block of West Adams Avenue. The sedan hit a curb and then flipped over onto its roof.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries, Temple Police Officer James Lewis said. The sedan driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple as a precaution, he said.