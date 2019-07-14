A Temple educator and some students are cover models for a statewide education magazine.
Temple High School automotive technology teacher Josh Koontz and a few 2019 graduates are featured on the cover of the July/August issue of Texas School Business magazine.
The Austin-based magazine — which focuses on the business side of Texas school operations — has an article on how Career and Technical Education at Temple High School helps prepare graduating seniors for life experiences.
The school’s Adulting 101 program attracted attention from other school districts, Christian Hernandez, Temple Independent School District spokesman, said. Dacia Rivers, Texas School Business editor, saw a TISD Facebook post on the program and reached out to do a story, he said.
“We’ve also gotten a lot of calls from other districts asking for advice on implementing something similar,” Hernandez said.
The Adulting 101 program — which the Telegram wrote about in May — features 11 courses offered by TISD teachers and professionals in the community.
“Basically, what this started out as is a way to help give our graduating seniors a leg up on some tasks that they’ll be facing as they move on to college or the work force,” Hernandez said.
Courses on basic first aid, quick automotive and home repairs, resume writing and easy meal preparations were presented by THS teachers and staff.
Koontz said some of the students asked very good questions.
“I try to give them as much life experience as I can. I’ve had a blowout on the side of the road, I’ve helped people change blowouts on the side of the road,” Koontz previously told the Telegram. “They seem interested whenever it’s coming from somewhere when it’s happened before.”
Other courses include personal finance, interacting with police, building health relationships, military benefits, scholarship applications and retirement planning.