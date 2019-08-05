THORNDALE — A team of Milam County law enforcement officers busted a major theft ring early Monday morning that they said was centered in Thorndale.
A woman was identified and arrested in a stolen pickup, but no other suspects were found and the woman was not named.
More suspects were identified and more arrests are expected soon, Milam County Sheriff Chris White said.
Found were four trailers, a travel trailer, a Bobcat skid steer, attachments, welders, a zero-turn mower and two four-wheelers. The thefts were from incidents reported across Milam County, White said.
An anonymous tip led deputies at about 6 p.m. Sunday to the Cefco convenience store in Thorndale. A woman was found in a vehicle reported stolen from southern Milam County.
After getting enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for a location in the 100 block of Cowan Street, deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and a Milam County game warden served a search warrant to that address.
A search of dilapidated buildings and the property was conducted for guns, tools and another travel trailer. Those items are still listed as missing from thefts and burglaries that occurred south of Thorndale.
It took about six hours to search the scene and recover the property, White said.