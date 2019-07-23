KILLEEN — For the first time in years Killeen won’t have an office for Texas House District 54. However, state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, said local residents are welcomed to come by his longtime Killeen veterinary business or meet him elsewhere to have a chat.
Buckley — whose district covers Lampasas County and southwest Bell County — announced earlier this week he will hold the grand opening of his district office from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Historic Fowler House, 1301 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado. Buckley is a managing partner of Killeen Veterinary Clinic, 1321 Pershing Drive.
Buckley also has a district office in Lampasas, as well as a legislative office in Austin.
“I take the job of representing the citizens of House District 54 very seriously and have chosen to establish convenient locations for constituents throughout the District,” Buckley said in an email Tuesday. “Salado will be convenient for rural Bell County and the fast growing Village of Salado, and our office in the Lampasas County Courthouse is centrally located to serve the entire county. I have operated a local small business in Killeen for 25 years and I am available at that location daily. I am regularly meeting with central Bell County constituents over coffee, lunch, and at other times to serve them to the best of my ability, and I have fantastic staff in all of my offices who are already working hard for the fine folks of HD54.”