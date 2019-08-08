BELTON — A Belton teenager allegedly threatened to stab a female relative with a knife.
Crista Renee Turner, 18, was indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — a second-degree felony.
Her bonds, including one for a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief, total $126,500.
An arrest affidavit said on June 28, Belton Police officers went to the 400 block of West Avenue I and talked to a victim who said Turner wanted her to pay her phone bill. The victim said she couldn’t do that, and the two women argued.
At one point, Turner allegedly pulled out a knife and put it to the victim’s chest. The blade touched her skin as Turner reportedly threatened to stab her. The victim was finally able to get the knife away from Turner, the affidavit said.
A man confirmed the information the victim gave officers.
Others indictments
• David Lynn Harmon, 37, of Temple, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Alyssa Jones, 24, of Temple, possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces and possession of a controlled substance more than 200 grams.
• Brian Lee Nourse, 44, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Zachary Wade Muse, 34, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram (repeat offender).
• Kenllee Amber Taylor, 56, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Kelley Taylor Waller, 49, of Gatesville, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• James Ray Hanusch II, 20, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Troy Derrick Watts Jr., 34, of Rogers, possession of a controlled substance between one and 4 grams.
• William Wayne Mullis, 24, of Killeen, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Adriane Marie Olvera, 33, of Joshua, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Nathan Morin, 19, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Michael Paul Martinez, 41, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Billy Vernon Pruett, 32, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams (habitual offender).
• Paiton Newton, 18, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance 1-A fewer than 20 abuse units.
• Travis Joseph Strickland, 20, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance 1-A fewer than 20 abuse units.
• Christopher Daniel Pitts, 28, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram (repeat offender).
• Jake Winford Porter, 32, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Justin Stone, 33, of Bruceville-Eddy, possession of a controlled substance between one and 4 grams.
• Ashley Faye Cornelius, 29, of Moody, possession of a controlled substance between one and 4 grams.
• Christopher E. Thomas, 23, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Ovalisto Sanchez, 36, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Jose Adam Contreras, 37, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
The grand jury issued 39 true bills and approved one juvenile matter.