Topsarge Business Solutions was awarded a multi-year, $1.8-million cooperative agreement with the U.S. Army Research Institute for developing noncommissioned officers for the Future Force.
With offices in Temple, Killeen and Austin, Topsarge Business Solutions is a service-disabled, veteran-owned firm that provides professional services to industry and government.
The firm relocated to Texas in 2008, and is both a sub-contractor and prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies, a company announcement said. This new project delivers research support that is focused on developing innovative measures and methods to improve and enhance the soldier lifecycle. The project plans to continue to professionally develop Army leaders.
This new research support project will utilize transitioned service members and their subject matter experts to capture critical knowledge and experience, and use that to reinvest back into the force, the company website said.