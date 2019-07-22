A family argument allegedly led to a physical fight in Temple.
A victim said a relative assaulted him after they’d argued. He said he was choked and hit in the head in the 400 block of South 26th Street, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
A warrant for Lakeith LeeShawn Moore’s arrest was issued Thursday. Moore voluntarily turned himself in to the Temple Police Saturday and taken to the Bell County Jail.
Moore, 22, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Monday, held on a $25,000 bond. He is charged with assault family/household member impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony.
If convicted, Moore could be sentenced to between two and 10 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Lumber allegedly used as weapon
A man was struck on the head with a piece of wood, police said.
After a call about the situation, officers found a male at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Avenue G. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with a head injury.
Someone in the area said the injured male chased another male with a knife. It was then the second male reportedly grabbed the wood and struck the first man, Weems said.
No one has been arrested yet, but the case is active.