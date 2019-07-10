Feed My Sheep and Churches Touching Lives for Christ are humming along, with longtime volunteers showing up to do what they do best — serving the hungry and the poor.
Retha Snelson, treasurer and board member of both CTLC and Feed My Sheep, said there have been a few minor hitches since the June 30 death of Jim Hornsby, executive director of both ministries.
“It wasn’t anything we couldn’t cope with,” Snelson said. “There’s a learning curve, particularly when you’ve lost a person who carries around a lot of information in their head that relates to an agency or two.”
Hornsby was in the hospital for a number of months and Staci Masson, interim director of Feed My Sheep, and Snelson both spent time with him.
“There were always things that came up that we would talk about and he was eager to share the information,” Snelson said. “He had his hands in so many things.”
CTLC and Feed My Sheep clients are being fed, and the agencies had no problems supplying food to those in need.
“People are still bringing us donations,” she said. “Our volunteers know exactly what they need to do and have pitched in where needed. Some have offered to take care of other’s duties.”
Both CTLC and Feed My Sheep had named interim directors before Hornsby’s death.
“We’re a very spiritual group and we believe God is going to take care of us,” Snelson said. “If there is someone out there that we are supposed to find, we will find them.”
On Wednesday, volunteers were loading up the produce hub in the CTLC parking lot, canned goods were being sorted inside by young men from the Bell County Juvenile Service.
Evette Little, supervisor, said she usually has a five or six teens with her, but Wednesday she only had two.
The loss of Hornsby has been devastating, Masson said.
“We believe the best way to honor him is to continue his vision,” she said. “We will still feed the hungry, provide for the needy, help those who are not able to locate resources themselves and look for new ways to change people’s circumstances to ones of safety and stability.”
The mission of Feed My Sheep remains the same, as does the work they do, Masson said.
The resource center remains open, with case managers on site to collect documents and help individuals fill out the necessary paperwork needed to receive financial assistance.
A group of volunteers — Cecilia Easley, Tom Detrick, Lindell Roussell and Kay Langford — who show up three times a week at Feed My Sheep were on hand Wednesday to help provide lunch for people who count on getting their meals at the feeding ministry on West Avenue G.
“We’re not affiliated with any one church, we just come as a group of friends,” Langford said. “We’ve been doing this for years.”
Olga Messer, another volunteer, washes dishes Monday through Friday at Feed May Sheep.
A memorial service for Hornsby is set for 10 a.m. June 20 at Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G.
A community table meal will follow the service. Everyone is invited to stay for the meal to honor Hornsby.
It seems fitting that a meal is going to be served following the service, Ebony Jackson, chair of the Central Texas Homeless Coalition, said.
“Jim liked to feed people,” Jackson said.
For information on the memorial service and meal, contact Kaye Cathey at feastofhope@gmail.com.