A man reportedly sold marijuana and Xanax to a friend’s 13-year-old daughter, according to a Temple Police Department report.
A warrant was issued April 13, 2018, for the arrest of Deqwuan Keith Blunson, 23, of Temple on the charge of delivery of a controlled substance/marijuana to a minor, spokesman Cody Weems said Tuesday.
Blunson admitted he and his friend were staying for a time with another friend in December 2017. While living there, the teenage girl started acting strangely. She admitted to her mother that Blunson gave her marijuana and Xanax, Weems said.
He reportedly admitted on March 7, 2017, that he sold Xanax bars and marijuana to the girl, according to an arrest affidavit.
Xanax is prescribed by doctors to treat anxiety and panic disorders.
Medical tests performed March 8, 2017, showed a positive result for Xanax.
More than a year later, Blunson was found and arrested by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force followed a tip that led to Blunson’s arrest at a Temple residence, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said Tuesday.
Blunson has several aliases, according to the Bell County Jail. The aliases include DayDay, as well as several different spellings for all of his names.
Bond was set at $50,000 for the second-degree felony charge.