An investigation by a peace officer employed with the Temple Fire Marshal’s Office led to the arrest of Tammy DeLynn, 55, of Mansfield — for allegedly spying on a man and trying to burn his home.
DeLynn was arrested by the Little River-Academy Police Department. Her bond was set at $100,000 for the first-degree charge of arson intend to damage habitat/place of worship.
Temple Fire & Rescue was sent Dec. 1, 2018, to 3011 E. Adams Ave. to investigate a fire intended to damage a habitation.
The man living there said he found damage from fires that looked like they had been set inside. He was dating DeLynn, who had also lived with him. The man said he didn’t tell anyone about the possible fires.
During the investigation, a light socket was damaged and a hole was opened to the garage attic and had burned material above it.
No damage was found to the wiring but it looked like some kind of heat source was directed toward the plug itself.
Under the hole in the garage were large pieces of drywall with burned edges. Burn marks were found on the inside of the garage ceiling.
Inside the attic, burned cardboard boxes were found, and wooden boards underneath them had burn damage. The ceiling joist was also burned.
The fire began in the home’s attic and, when the fuel was gone, the fire went out, an arrest affidavit said.
The investigator determined the fires were intentionally set. Because the windows and back garage door were left open, it was believed the arsonist wanted the fire to spread and burn down the house.
DeLynn confessed she put spyware on the man’s cellphone. On Oct. 10, 2018, the surveillance equipment was reported stolen, and it was found and recovered through a search warrant served at DeLynn’s home.
A warrant for DeLynn’s arrest was issued July 15 by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.