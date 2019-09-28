Private Temple company among fastest growing in US
Kerberos International Inc., which has its headquarters in Temple and offices in San Antonio and throughout the western United States, has earned a listing on an annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
The company is a provider of electronic warfare solutions and security services, and was first recognized on the Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5,000 in 2018 for revenue growth between 2013 and 2017. This recent award represents Kerberos’ second consecutive year named in the top 1,000 on the prestigious list.
“We are breaking the mold,” company president Dawn Cole said in a release. “There is a myth that government services providers must be located in a major city to be successful. But we are generating healthy growth from our headquarters in Temple, Texas, by focusing on quality products and outstanding customer service.”
New senior VP named for Belton bank
BELTON — Teri Champlin has been named as senior vice president and relationship manager at BancorpSouth Bank.
Champlin has more than 20 years of banking experience and has specialized in real estate lending. In her new role, she will be responsible for managing and growing commercial banking relationships within the local markets.
Champlin received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business management from Sul Ross State University in Alpine. Active in her local community, Champlin is a board member of the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, a member of the Belton Chamber of Commerce, a volunteer instructor for Helping Hands Ministry, a member of the Rotary Club of Belton and a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
MRB Group hires engineer
Cooper Hoffman, a civil engineer, recently joined MRB Group’s Temple office.
He will work with a staff of professional engineers and architects in both of the firm’s Temple and Austin offices, to collaborate and provide a wide range of services in the Central Texas region.
He recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering from Tarleton State University.
Belton counselor receives play therapist credential
BELTON — Licensed professional counselor Ashley Buckmore of Belton earned the prestigious Registered Play Therapist credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy, according to its CEO, Kathryn Lebby.
Licensed mental health professionals, school counselors and school psychologists use play therapy theories and techniques in developmentally appropriate ways to better communicate with and help clients, especially children.
To become a Registered Play Therapist, applicants must have earned a traditional master’s or higher mental health degree from an institution of higher education, 150 clock hours of play therapy training, two years and 2,000 hours of clinical experience, 500 hours of supervised play therapy experience, and be licensed or certified by their state boards of practice.