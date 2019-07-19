BELTON — A proposed food truck ordinance has been marinating here for at least two years.
After the Belton City Council and city staff trimmed the proposal down, the county seat now has its first ordinance to regulate food trucks.
The Council, in a 4-0 decision, recently approved an ordinance that sets new rules for food trucks and food trailers parks — both of which are referred to as mobile food vendors and mobile food vendor parks, respectively, in the provision. Councilmen Guy O’Banion, Dan Kirkley and David K. Leigh were absent.
“It looks like you’ve simplified it as much as it can be simplified,” Mayor Marion Grayson said to Planning Director Cheryl Maxwell.
“I stripped it down,” Maxwell responded.
This ordinance had been in the works since 2017, and discussed during several Council meetings this year.
The ordinance will only affect food trucks. Previous iterations of the proposal had rules affecting food booths, concession stands and food-vending push carts.
Food trucks that plan to operate in Belton for longer than two weeks must meet a bevy of requirements. Those include providing a site plan; passing inspections by the Belton fire marshal and the Bell County Public Health District; having signs permanently attached to the vehicle; and the truck being readily movable.
If an operator meets the requirements and pays a $50 fee, they will receive a six-month permit.
“For the mobile food vendor section, we removed the requirement that mobile food vendors park on an improved surface; removed the requirement that they have access to public restrooms be provided on site; and we expanded the locations where they’re allowed to all zoning districts, except for single family and two family districts,” Maxwell said.
Councilman John Holmes asked Maxwell to clarify the restroom requirements.
“The six-month ones are not required to have a restroom,” the planning director said. “Only if you’re in a mobile food vendor park, which is a permanent location. Those are required to have restrooms. The ones that have a six-month permit that might set up on 13th (Avenue) and Main Street are not required to provide restroom facilities. They can, but they are not required to.”
Food trailer parks are required to provide a site plan with vendor spots to the city for review. Food trucks in the permanent locations must be parked on an improved surface.
Mobile food vendor parks are required to have at least two restrooms that are connected to the city’s sewer.
Parking is required for food trailer parks in all zoning districts except for the Central Business District, which encompasses all of downtown Belton. The food trailer park must provide one parking space for every three seats.
Belton currently has three food trucks.
“Hopefully, we will attract some more food trucks in the future,” Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter said.