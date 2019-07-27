BELTON — It was a night full of hope.
Twenty-two Bell County residents crammed into a small building on Avenue A. On this snowy night in early December of 2017, these people set out to end involuntary annexation in Bell County.
They each passed a pen to sign a petition calling for an election to limit Bell County cities’ annexation powers.
Six months later — in the early days of summer in 2018 — that effort fizzled out. Somewhere between 5,000 and 6,000 signatures were gathered, falling short of their goal of 20,000 signatures.
No referendum was held. The dream of ending involuntary annexation in Bell County appeared dead.
“We had a steep discovery learning curve and the desire to affect positive change,” Amy Cook — who led the anti-annexation effort after her home was nearly brought into Belton city limits in 2017 — told supporters last spring.
A year passed. A pen moved across a piece of paper. This time Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was the signer, and he was approving a law that essentially ended involuntary annexation in all cities in the Lone Star State.
“Forced annexation is when cities annex property without the approval of the people and businesses that are affected. This means that cities can impose new regulations and higher taxes on Texans who purposefully choose to live outside of city limits,” Abbott said in late May, the Weatherford Democrat reported. “It’s a form of taxation without representation and it will not be tolerated in Texas. HB 347 ends forced annexation statewide.”
But Cook said the law — which amended a similar measure from 2017 that restricted annexation in counties with more than 500,000 people — is not enough.
“The annexation law in Texas should be repealed,” she told the Telegram this past week.
New restrictions on annexation
HB 347, authored by state Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford, flew under the radar during the recent legislative session.
Unlike the 2017 annexation restriction bill, it did not receive much attention with school finance and property tax reform measures taking center stage in 2019.
King’s legislation essentially strips cities’ annexation powers. Cities can still annex as long as it is approved by landowners being eyed for annexation.
Abbott signed the bill May 24, and it was effective immediately.
The Texas Municipal League opposed the bill. The nonpartisan group that advocates for cities told lawmakers the bill would bring a significant fiscal impact to 280 fast-growing cities, according to the Legislative Budget Board.
“Additional costs to these cities would be imposed because the bill would limit their ability to manage their growth and to pay for city services due to their boundaries being frozen,” states a document detailing the fiscal impact of HB 347.
The legislation is not expected to cost the state anything.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer characterized this bill as the Legislature continuing to supplant local control.
“Each community in Texas should have an opportunity to plan how it will use available resources to grow,” Romer said. “Unfortunately for Texas municipalities, the Legislature has compelled cities to adjust to a system that supports incremental growth with less planning for the future, a one-size-fits-all approach.”
Old laws ‘a reasonable approach’
Belton City Manager Sam Listi was blunt while describing HB 347 to the Council at a recent meeting: “Involuntary annexation is very, very challenging. We lost it basically.”
The city of Belton used annexation twice in recent years. In 2017, the City Council annexed 120 acres in South Belton. A year prior to that, the city annexed 575 acres.
The annexation laws that were in place for Belton’s two most recent rounds of annexation were balanced for municipalities and landowners, Listi said. The city manager described it was a “reasonable approach.”
“That approach used non-annexation development agreements to help prevent premature annexations,” Listi said of the documents that prevent land from being annexed for a time period. “Cities had greater flexibility with regard to the annexation process, and Belton’s experience was that our staff and property owners engaged in meaningful dialogue about anticipated growth.”
Belton is now rethinking its growth management plan because of HB 347.
Listi expects the city to emphasize developing within Belton’s current boundaries rather than pushing development to the edges of the county seat.
“Growth management strategies change and evolve over time,” the city manager said. “Right now, we are in a transition phase that we anticipate will become more clear and refined as we adjust to the new annexation law.”
This emphasis will be part of Belton’s 2020-24 strategic plan. Listi will present a draft of the updated plan next month.
Voluntary annexations will continue
Belton’s approach to annexation likely will mirror that of its neighboring city.
“All of the annexations are requested by the people that are going to be annexed, we are not annexing by (force),” Temple Councilwoman Susan Long said in May.
The city of Temple annexed 448 acres this year — all voluntary and developer driven. The property owner plans to develop the South Temple tracts into housing developments.
“I can’t imagine ever having to force people to annex,” Temple Councilwoman Jessica Walker previously told the Telegram.
Listi anticipates voluntary annexation requests to continue in Belton.
“Annexation often occurs as part of the development process of a planned neighborhood or commercial property,” he said. “We anticipate such requests for voluntary annexation will continue, particularly in proximity to existing and planned utilities and transportation facilities.”
Infrastructure push won’t change
The annexation law changes will not affect the city’s recent push to build infrastructure in south and west Belton, including areas near Interstates 35 and 14 that leaders want to develop.
“The areas to the south and west of the city limits continue to be the principal growth corridors for Belton,” Listi said.
South Belton is where the city extended its sewer system. The new sewer line stretches from Holland Road, follows Loop 121 and ends around Capitol Way and Grove Road. Eventually, the sewer will stretch farther south to near the Lampasas River.
The Belton Economic Development Corp. is planning to extend water service south along Interstate 35. That will cost $1.5 million to construct.
Over in West Belton, the BEDC is planning to construct water and sewer lines along Interstate 14 to spur development there, too. The water line is estimated to cost $500,000 to build while the sewer line is projected to cost $1.1 million.
“The change in the annexation law will not change our approach to current projects, such as the South Belton water and sewer system improvements, which are well under way,” Listi said.
‘They’re probably not going to try’
As cities lose control to manage growth in their extraterritorial jurisdictions through annexation, that burden of management might fall upon another entity: county government.
“It is difficult to forecast the impact that the change in annexation law will have on the orderly development of infrastructure, but the roles of city and county government are in transition — with greater expectations likely for counties,” Romer said.
HB 347 was a topic the Bell County Commissioners Court discussed during a recent meeting.
“A city has to now put it on a ballot if they want to go involuntary annex (properties),” Commissioner Russell Schneider said.
An election in Belton typically costs $6,050.
“That’s kind of a big change,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
“It’s a huge change because cities won’t be able to involuntarily annex,” Schneider responded. “They’re probably not going to try.”
Blackburn — a former city manager of Temple and Killeen — said growing cities will be in a tough situation when planning for future land use. It will be difficult to protect a growth corridor that extends past city limits, he said.
Questions remain
Cook has questions about the new law.
Among her questions are: “Who votes on the measure? The county voters or those in the current city limits? What happens if the measure passes because of lack of voter turnout? Is there a remedy for the affected landowners once the vote is taken?”
She said she expects Texans to experience conflict with annexation as long as it remains law.
“More important than answering those questions is that we recognize the possibility that the average Texan will assume that this law and all its tyrannical effects have been cured and never again will it be amended to empower cities over citizens,” Cook said.
Nearly two years after her tussle with annexation, a glimmer of hope from that snowy winter night when she started her petition effort still remains with Cook.
“My hope is that my fellow Texans never let down their guard until this law becomes a distant, ugly chapter in our history.”