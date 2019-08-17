BARTLETT — The Louis B. Wells American Legion Post No. 183 recently held a special breakfast for the entire Bartlett ISD staff at its post.
This event was sponsored by the American Legion Post to allow Superintendent Teddy Clevenger and his staff to have a meet and greet session with Post members.
A prayer was rendered by the Post Chaplain James Wojeciechowski.
Post Commander Walter Saverse addressed Bartlett ISD staff and Post members to give a summary and update of the American Legion Post involvement within the school district and the community. He mentioned that the Post gives one to two graduation scholarships to seniors, a Boy’s State scholarships, support of the Boys and Girls Scout Troops in the community and the Bartlett baseball teams.
The Post would also like to support a Girl’s State Scholarship once an Auxiliary committee can be formed or through another Post Auxiliary.
Saverse also made mention of allowing students to plan field trips throughout the year to the Post. He proposed that veterans could share their experiences with students and bring military and war history to life. He said the Post has a wealth of military and war history knowledge among its members who have served in the Armed Forces.
Clevenger addressed both his staff and the Legion Post members on how both entities could work together in bridging military knowledge and war history to the classrooms.
During the breakfast, Clevenger requested each veteran present to introduce himself or herself, give their branch of service, number of years served and to share any personal military details about his or her service.
The breakfast and fellowship among the veterans and BISD staff was a big success and a great way to kick off the school year, post and district members said.