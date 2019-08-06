For the first time in years, Temple residents may soon see their water and wastewater bills increase.
The city is considering the two rate increases to help pay for infrastructure improvements, Finance Director Traci Barnard told the Temple City Council during a Thursday work session.
“The proposed utility rates are designed to support the operation, maintenance and capital improvements program for the water and wastewater utility systems,” Barnard said. “Other cost drivers for the rates include additional staffing for maintenance crews to address sanitary sewer overflows, maintenance crews to enhance the water service by repairing leaks with additional urgency, additional staffing to maintain proper water quality monitoring and flushing practices, and the increased cost of doing business due to the rate of inflation since our last rate increase.”
Water bills would increase for the first time in almost 11 years, while it has been seven years since the last increase in wastewater rates.
In an effort figure out what the new rates should be, the city hired the services of NewGen Strategies & Solutions.
For water rates, the city is proposing to adjust the charge per 1,000 gallons of water used from $3.20 to $3.70 without touching the base rate at which customers are charged. In addition, the city will also be adding a separate distinction for large-volume users.
Increases to both the base rate and volumetric rate are proposed for wastewater. Users would pay an extra $3 for the service and see an increase of $1 for every 1,000 gallons of wastewater. The city will also add an industrial classification with a declining block rate.
During the meeting, Councilwoman Susan Long voiced her worry about Temple becoming the second most expensive city amongst peer cities for commercial wastewater cost.
City Manager Brynn Myers explained that while these increases in cost could make Temple utilities more expensive than peer cities it is because some cities may have newer infrastructure that allows them to cut down on cost to their residents.
“Essentially, the rates are proposed to support from an operational side and a capital side,” Myers said. “(A city like) Georgetown might have a newer system or less overall lines in their system.”
According to city officials, the proposed increases will go to help pay for projects such as the $35 million upgrade to the city’s water membrane treatment facility.
These changes are expected to be brought to the City Council for a vote when a budget is adopted later this month during a special session on Aug. 23.