BELTON — South Belton Middle School student Esmay Lopez loved to sing and dance.
The 13-year-old put those talents to use as her campus’ tiger mascot.
Esmay, who was in the eighth grade, died Friday after having an asthma attack while playing with her brothers.
“Counselors are on hand at South Belton Middle School for students and staff who need support during this difficult time,” Elizabeth Cox, Belton ISD spokeswoman, said.
“She was such an outgoing girl who could light up the room with her humor and her smile,” an obituary prepared by her family said. “Esmay loved to sing and dance, especially hitting ‘the whoa’ at the most opportune times. She always surrounded herself with many friends and was known to be the life of the party.”
A visitation for Esmay was held Wednesday. Esmay’s funeral is set for 10 a.m. today at Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road. The family asks for people who attend the funeral to wear Belton Independent School District clothing or the color red to honor Esmay’s school pride.
“Esmay Lopez will always be remembered as a sweet and caring young lady who was loved by her peers,” Robin Battershell , Belton ISD interim superintendent, said in a statement. “She was an involved and dedicated student, serving as her campus mascot. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Esmay’s family, her friends, classmates and all those in our community who were blessed to know this young lady.”
The Expo Quik Stop — 308 W. Loop 121 — is holding a washer tournament fundraiser for the Lopez family from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Survivors include her parents, Richard and Jessica Lopez; and her brothers, Jakob and Sylas Lopez.