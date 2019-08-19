BELTON — Bell County has seen little rain in the past month.
Bell County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Harmon said there have been 58 grass fires in the last 30 days.
These two factors pushed the Commissioners Court to unanimously call for a burn beginning Monday through Sept. 16. Breaking the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor that comes with a $500 fine.
“I probably don’t have to state the obvious: It is hot and dry outside,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Bell County on Monday. The heat index, which factors in relative humidity with the actual air temperature, was expected to reach 108 degrees Monday.
Bell County registered an average reading of 630 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures the moisture depletion of an area. The higher the number, the drier it is. The county must register at least 575 on the index for the commissioners to call for a burn ban.
The U.S. Geological Survey has not recorded any precipitation in the past seven days. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Bell County being abnormally dry.
“We really haven’t had any measurable rainfall … in the past 30 days or so,” Blackburn said.
Of the 254 counties in Texas, 124 have called for burn bans. Those include nearby Milam, McLennan, Williamson, Burnet and Lampasas counties.
Belton voluntary water conservation
That dryness has led to high water usage in the city of Belton. The county seat Monday initiated a Stage 1 drought condition.
“The goal of a Stage 1 drought condition is to achieve voluntary water conservation to reduce water use,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said in a statement. “Water customers are requested to voluntarily conserve water by reducing water usage for non-essential purposes.”
To reduce water usage, the city of Belton asks residents to not fill swimming pools or wash cars.
It also suggests residents whose address ends in an even number to limit watering their lawns to Sundays and Thursday. Those whose address ends with an odd number should limit their lawn watering to Saturdays and Wednesdays.
“Also, irrigate only between the hours of midnight and 10 a.m., or 8 p.m. to midnight on designated water days,” Romer said.
The Stage 1 drought condition was triggered when Belton’s treated water in its elevated storage tanks does not refill to 80 percent of capacity overnight.
“Although the city of Belton is able to fully fill the tanks overnight, significant irrigation usage causes the level in the tanks to drop, resulting in low water pressure throughout the city,” Romer said.
The city of Temple is in a year-round water conservation stage. The same lawn watering restrictions in Belton’s Stage 1 drought condition apply for Temple’s voluntary water conservation.