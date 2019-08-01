Two men, including one who fled from a traffic stop, were arrested for immigration violations.
The men — who were not immediately identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety — were held in the Bell County Jail Thursday evening. Both were held on a federal immigration detainer for illegal entry in the country, according to a news release.
The incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. when a DPS trooper stopped a 2015 Nissan vehicle for a traffic violation on northbound Interstate 35 between FM 93 and Midway Drive in Temple.
When the trooper discovered what he believed to be cocaine in the vehicle, the driver was arrested without incident. The passenger fled into the woods east of the interstate, and multiple agencies searched for more than an hour before the man was located and arrested.
DPS said federal drug charges against the suspect would be pursued at a later date.
The case has been sent to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Waco for prosecution.