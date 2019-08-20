The agencies were in the house, but there were few taking advantage of the individuals representing services available to the poor and the hungry in the community.
On Tuesday morning, it was already hot and humid by the time folks representing local agencies at the triage had set up for business. It didn’t help that the rooms upstairs at Feed My Sheep remained uncomfortably warm, even when the window units were going full blast.
There’s only so much an air conditioner can do when battling the heat and humidity of August in Texas.
Lisle and Sandra Meeker with the Breakfast Lions Club in Temple had an eye screening device that can be used on children as young as 6 months, as well as adults.
The device, Spot Vision Screener, is a handheld screener that helps users quickly and easily detect vision issues. Spot screens both eyes at once from a non-threatening 3-foot distance. The touch-screen display allows for one-touch activation, simple management of patient data entry, and easy configuration for both vision screening tests and auto refraction applications.
Lisle Meeker said if somebody was drawn toward the room the couple occupied because of the cool air coming out the window unit, they had to be screened.
Meeker screened Hope DeLa Rosa’s eyes with her glasses on and it indicated her eyesight was within normal range for someone her age and gender.
“It’s nice to know the glasses I just got are the correct prescription,” DeLa Rosa said.
Sandra Meeker said if a person is identified as needing a further vision evaluation and they meet the assistance requirements, the Lions Club will get them in to see a physician. If glasses are necessary, those too will be funded.
Don Mayfield was on hand to explain the United Healthcare Golden Age Health Plan.
“It’s for those who are on Medicare, but need to have supplemental coverage for clinic medical visits,” Mayfield said.
Sharing space with Mayfield were Renee Wilson with Cenikor, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation organization, and a representative from Bell County Indigent Care.
Kathy Ylostalo with Ark2Freedom, a ministry of Hope for the Hungry, said she and Kaye Cathey had talked about how to best serve individuals who seek assistance during the triages.
Ark2Freedom has a mission to reduce the supply and demand of human trafficking through awareness, restoration, and Keys2Freedom.
Ylostalo said she would be greeting the individuals who were seeking help on Tuesday.
“We’re going to try to determine their needs and the best community service representative to speak with,” she said. “We want to provide them with a warm handoff at the beginning of the process.”
The agencies representatives will come downstairs to meet with those who can’t maneuver the stairs, Ylostalo said.
Initially, the triage was held every other month with close to 15 organizations on hand to talk to individuals who need to find housing, receive veteran services, receive medical and mental health care, be tested for HIV, or talk to someone from Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter.
Now a triage is held monthly — every other month all of the agencies show up and the following months are smaller versions.
Downstairs a lunch of spaghetti, salad, rolls and dessert was prepared and served by members of Bethel Assembly, said David Baca, the church coordinator for Feed My Sheep.