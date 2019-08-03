As it turns out, living in a small city such as Temple can allow you to save big.
Temple was named the best city in the country for buying cheap everyday groceries in a new ranking from the website apartmentsguide.com. The site ranked the top 10 cities in the United States for buying cheap groceries.
“I live here mainly because of my family more than anything else, but it is really cheaper,” Temple resident Sandy Tompkins said. “I have been to Austin and I have been to San Antonio, and the cost of living is higher. The Temple and Belton area is cheaper to live in, it really is.”
The rankings looked at 256 cities across the country and ranked them according to the cost of 10 different grocery staples. Once ranked, all of the places were averaged together for a final score that determined the rankings.
Temple had the cheapest overall prices for staples the website looked to help determine rankings — bananas, margarine, steak, milk, orange juice, cereal, potatoes, cheese, bread and eggs.
For Temple Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, news of Temple’s grocery prices compared to other cities in the United States was surprising.
“The fact that we have the Walmart distribution and the H-E-B distribution have a significant impact on us getting products faster and maybe cut some of the cost of the distribution,” Morales said. “We are really blessed to have them in our community. We have several companies here that really make a difference when it comes to delivering and having their products to the grocery stores faster, which keeps the cost down.”
Six Texas cities made the cutoff of cities in the top 10 on the website’s list. The Central Texas cities of Round Rock, Waco and Temple — all along Interstate 35 — made up half of Texas’s spots, with Temple and Waco taking the top two places.
While Temple did not take first place in everything, ranking first on the cost of bananas and second on the cost of margarine helped lower the city’s score to be placed first. The city ranked in the top 15 for steak, milk, orange juice, potatoes and cereal.
Eggs were the item listed as the most expensive among area groceries, ranking just below the halfway mark at rank 129. Bread in Temple was the next highest, ranking 37th compared to the other cities.
These low food prices are only one of the many things Temple has in order to keep the cost of living in the city cheap for those of all income levels.
“I have just always heard that the cost of living is lower in this area,” Temple resident Kevin Provazek said. “Even though our pay scale is lower here, it is just cheaper to live here than somewhere like Austin.”
Morales said one of the projects the city is working on to keep family’s food cost down is community gardens in select neighborhoods that see the most need.
“I know that the city is talking to different groups to implement more community gardens in the neighborhoods,” Morales said. “That would allow families to grow a lot of their own food. Whenever citizens can partner with the city to keep those services going, I think that we can help each other.”