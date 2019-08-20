BELTON — The final major piece of the Texas public school finance and property tax reform was put in place in the Belton school district — a lower tax rate.
The Belton Independent School District board of trustees Monday evening unanimously approved a 2019-20 tax rate of about $1.46 per $100 valuation. That is a nearly 14-cent decrease from the current rate of $1.60.
The school board would have had to levy a tax rate around $1.42 to generate the same amount of tax revenue from the previous budget. This is known as the effective rate.
Lawmakers renamed the so-called rollback rate — the highest rate a district could levy before voters could petition for an election on it. It is now the voter-approval rate. Belton ISD’s voter-approval rate was about $1.46.
The school board unanimously approved a $119.7 million budget that includes $4.8 million in already approved raises for district employees. Jennifer Land, the district’s chief financial officer, said the budget is balanced.
“Our board has planned for and continues to address our growth needs in a fiscally responsible way, and the adoption of this budget and decrease in our tax rate demonstrate that,” board President Sue Jordan said in a news release. “When homeowners in Belton ISD pay their property taxes or vote to approve a bond issue, they’re trusting us to be good stewards of their tax dollars as we continue to take care of kids. Both are responsibilities this board takes seriously.”
Last year, an average homeowner paid $2,441.35 in Belton ISD taxes on their home valued at $152,299.
This year, the average value of a home in Belton ISD — which covers the city of Belton, West Temple, Morgan’s Point Resort and parts of unincorporated Bell County — is $165,827. That homeowner can expect to pay $2,429.53 in property taxes to the school district — a decrease of $11.82.
Still, not every homeowner in Belton ISD may see a decrease in their tax bills. The district’s certified value this year increased 14.68 percent to more than $3.7 billion.
“Some of our taxpayers may not see the full impact of lowering our tax rate. It’s still an opportunity to save our taxpayers some dollars,” Land told the school board in July.
The district is projecting to bring in $119,738,755 in revenue in the 2019-20 budget. That is an $18.7 million increase from the 2018-19 amended budget revenue of $100,981,541.
Belton ISD is expecting to bring in $37,668,462 in property tax revenue in the 2019-20 budget — a $1,708,489 increase from the 2018-19 amended budget.