The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 2 has rescinded a 24-hour boil notice for the Academy area.
The notice, required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, was issued Wednesday after an interruption in water service.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 07/17/2019,” the supplier said in a statement Friday.
Customers with questions can contact Ronald White Jr. at 254-982-4685.
If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.