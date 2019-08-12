BELTON — Wednesday is Bell County residents’ first opportunity to sound off on the proposed 45-cent tax rate for 2020.
The Commissioners Court will hold a public hearing at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave.
The commissioners set the proposed tax rate at 45 cents per $100 valuation — an .11-cent decrease from the current 45.11-cent tax rate.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn had two reasons for the slight reduction on the rate: Increased property appraisals and the county government’s good fiscal health.
“We’ve been blessed with good economic growth across the county,” Blackburn said. “That just represents or highlights both the property that is currently on the tax roll has increased in value but we’ve also added new value. That’s the short answer to why we’re able to lower the tax rate just a little bit.”
The Tax Appraisal District of Bell County — which is an extension of the Texas comptroller’s office — pegged the county as having a certified value of more than $20 billion — an 11.17 increase from last year.
That could mean some residents will have higher tax bills.
For example, the average home in Temple is valued at $125,000 — a $9,000 increase from last year’s average home of $116,000. That homeowner will pay $562.50 in Bell County property taxes in 2020 — if the proposed rate is approved. Last year, that Temple resident paid about $523.27 in county taxes.
For residents not to see an increase in property taxes owed to the county government, the Commissioners Court would have to approve a 41.22-cent tax rate — which is known as the effective rate.
Bell County cannot exceed a rollback rate of 45.4 cents — otherwise it could trigger an election, if 10 percent of voters petition for it.
If you cannot make it this public hearing, the commissioners will hold another one on the tax rate at 9 a.m. Monday in the courthouse. At that meeting, the commissioners also will present the 2020 budget and hold a separate public hearing on it.
The Commissioners Court will consider adopting the proposed budget and tax rate at 9 a.m. Aug. 26.