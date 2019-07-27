BELTON — A children’s benefit and school supply drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas.
The Belton-based agency’s event will feature children’s activities, food, live music, games, drawings and a silent auction.
The event is open to the public and benefits the advocacy center, which provides comprehensive services that protect, promote healing and enhance the quality of life for abused and neglected children. The center also will provide school supplies for students that are victims of abuse.
A free game ticket will be provided for each new donated school supply item such as backpacks, binders, dividers, markers, disinfectant wipes and large-size hand sanitizer.
Southernman Band will provide music. Rogers-based Double XL BBQ will be on site to sell food.
The center, 402 N. Main St. in Belton, served 812 children through more than 13,370 specialized services to include forensic interviews, collaborative coordination with law enforcement professionals, therapy services, family advocacy services and onsite medical services through a partnership with Baylor Scott & White.
“Our services help these traumatized children by providing hope, healing and a path to a safe, happy childhood,” the agency said in a news release.
For more information, visit cacct.com.