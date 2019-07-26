The first Blue Santa Golf Tournament raised $7,654 on July 20 to provide Christmas for Temple children.
The Temple Police Department’s tournament at Sammons Park Golf Course started at 7 a.m., and 80 golfers in teams of four people each signed up to benefit the fundraising effort of the Community Oriented Policing Services unit.
The unit endeavors yearly to provide gifts and essentials for children and their families in need during Christmas — which puts smiles on those faces during the holiday season.
Each team paid a $300 entry fee. The first place team was awarded a prize, along with two teams randomly selected. In addition to a helicopter ball drop, there was a raffle where tickets were sold for $25.
Temple Police Department would like to thank all of the players, sponsors and volunteers who helped make the inaugural Blue Santa Golf Tournament a success, spokesman Cody Weems said. All proceeds of the tournament benefit the department’s Blue Santa program, which provides gifts and other essential items to local children and families.
Cpl. Joe Dimento was in charge of the tournament.