U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will return to Central Texas to address the Temple Chamber of Commerce next month.
Cruz, who made stops in Temple and Killeen during his reelection campaign last year, will be the keynote speaker at the Chamber’s 2019 Federal Policy Luncheon.
The event — only open to Chamber members and their guests — will be held from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard.
The senator, in his second term, will provide updates to attendees on the latest federal public policy issues that affect business and commerce across Central Texas, according to a Chamber newsletter.
In August 2018, Cruz attracted about 200 people to Clem Mikeska’s Pit Bar-B-Q in Temple, when the senator pledged his support for President Donald Trump’s proposed Space Force.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Cruz said, responding to a question at the town hall-style event. “I think the president is exactly right to elevate the attention of defending space because it is a theater of war.”
The senator’s backing of a new military branch capped off a day in which he visited Fort Hood as part of Cruz’s statewide “Texas Defends America” tour.