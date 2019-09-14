Former and retired Temple Police Department officers will gather for a reunion next weekend.
The gathering of the “TPD Old Timers” will be 5:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Temple Elks Lodge, 2613 Airport Road, Temple.
“This is a gathering to honor Temple’s retired, tried and true public servants of the Temple Police Department,” a news release said. “These are our men in blue who are sworn to protect the community.”
Tickets for the event are $10, payable at the lodge. A barbecue meal and dessert will be served.
Organizers said everyone is welcome at the event, including law enforcement officers from other departments, judges, district attorneys, employees and staff members.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Ronnie Birkes at 254-760-0777.