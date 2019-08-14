The Jarrell-Schwertner Water Supply Corp. has issued a boil water notice after repairs and replacement of a water line on Hackberry Road in Bell County.
The notice affects customers who live on Hackberry Road from 4570 Hackberry east to Harber Road; Harber Road south of Hackberry to 17909 Harber; Spinn Lane; Romberg from Lindemann to FM 2268; from Romberg and FM 2268 east towards Holland; and 4960 FM 2268 east to Romberg.
This notice does not include the city of Holland.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil water, the public water system officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions concerning this matter may contact David Yohe, general manager, at 512-746-2114 or visit the water supply office at 2393 County Road 311 in Jarrell.