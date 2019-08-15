Bell County’s three largest school districts — Temple, Belton and Killeen — received Bs, according to accountability rating data released Thursday by the Texas Education Agency.
That represents a letter grade increase for the Temple Independent School District and Killeen ISD and a steady hold for Belton ISD. Last year, Temple and Killeen ISDs got Cs while Belton ISD earned a B.
Both Temple and Belton ISD expected these ratings.
“While pleased with an increased score and our overall success under this new system as evidenced by more than 25 percent of our students scoring at the ‘Mastery’ level or higher, I want parents and the community to recognize and understand that the scores and rating don’t accurately paint a picture of the quality of our schools and the breadth and depth of teaching and learning experiences that public schools provide for children,” Belton schools Superintendent Susan Kincannon said in a statement.
Although Belton ISD’s overall letter grade stayed the same, it did gain 5 points for a score of 88 out of 100. Last year, Belton ISD scored 83 out of 100.
“These ratings are based merely on selected content area tests taken on one day of the school year,” Kincannon said. “They are designed to be only one measure of success, and should be seen for no more than just that.”
Temple ISD saw an 8 point jump for a score of 81 out of 100. Last year, the district scored 73 out of 100.
The A-F accountability rating system debuted last year, with districts receiving a letter grade.
This year, though, the system will be fully implemented, with districts and individual campuses receiving a letter grade.
Temple ISD has 14 main campuses. None received an A.
Temple High School, Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, Jefferson Elementary, Western Hills Elementary, Raye-Allen Elementary, Kennedy-Powell Elementary and Hector P. Garcia Elementary all got a B.
Fred W. Edwards Academy, Bonham Middle School, Cater Elementary and Scott Elementary received a C.
Lamar Middle School, Travis Science Academy and Thornton Elementary received a D.
There are 15 campuses in Belton ISD. Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow and Lakewood Elementary received an A.
Belton High School, North Belton Middle School, Sparta Elementary, Pirtle Elementary, Tarver Elementary, High Point Elementary and Belton Early Childhood School all got a B.
Lake Belton Middle School, South Belton Middle School, Leon Heights Elementary, Miller Heights Elementary and Chisholm Trail Elementary received a C. And Southwest Elementary got a D.