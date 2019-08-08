It seemed a lot of individuals were interested in Everest Rehabilitation Hospital opening its doors for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon.
From the lobby all the way back to the entrance was packed with people.
The $23-million, 41,000-square-foot facility at 23621 SE HK Dodgen Loop will provide the area with 130 new jobs, 36 inpatient suites and two therapy gyms.
In addition to physical rehabilitation, Everest will offer occupational and speech therapy.
Everest Rehabilitation has existed for three years, and has six rehabilitation hospitals under construction, said Jay Quintana, CEO of Everest Rehabilitation.
The facility in Temple was expected to be the first hospital to open but the wet weather during the winter and through the spring pushed everything back, Quintana said.
Michael Hutka, the Temple Everest CEO, graduated from Rogers High School in the late 1980s and has lived in Central Texas for decades.
Everest Rehabilitation Hospital in Longview will open Monday. Other hospitals are planned for Keller; Rogers, Ark.; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Oklahoma City.
Quintana has worked in health care for 28 years, mainly working with corporations. In his last position as a senior vice president he had 24 hospitals reporting to him.
The vision for the rehab hospitals came about because Quintana wanted to do something for himself and he found a partner with like ideas.
The goal is to build 12 hospitals across the United States.
“We have six off the ground and we’re looking at seven, eight and nine,” he said.
Marc Sparks, co-founder of Everest and president of Timber Creek Capital, is an entrepreneur and philanthropist out of Dallas. His book, “They Can’t Eat You,” outlines his almost 40 years of entrepreneurial experience.
There are a lot of steps to be completed before the rehab hospital can accept patients.
“We’ve gotten our certificate of occupancy and we move in on Wednesday,” he said.
The staff has 30 days to practice all of its codes, like fire drills, everything a hospital will have to do as a functioning hospital. A survey is set for Sept. 9 when the hospital should receive its license.
“We plan on admitting our first patient on Sept. 16,” Quintana said. “We do a practice run for 30 days until the feds come to give us our federal certification.”
Rehabilitation facilities are mainly sited in large cities and Everest decided to plant its hospitals in communities with populations of 80,000 or more.
“That’s why we came here,” Quintana said. “We looked at the statistics of rehab patients leaving Baylor Scott & White and they are going to Waco, down to Round Rock and over to College Station.”
The goal is to give rehab patients the opportunity to remain closer to home.
Everest focuses on 13 diagnoses including brain injury, spinal cord injury, strokes, cerebrovascular accidents, amputations and burns.
“We also work with patients who have suffered injuries and illnesses, it runs the gamut,” he said.