The 439 Water Supply Corp. has issued a boil notice for some Belton area customers due to reduced water pressure.
Customers affected by the notice live east of FM 93, along FM 439 (Lake Road) from the Belton Dam on both north and south sides of the road, including High Crest Drive and Belton Lake Estates subdivision; and all of Sparta Road.
Water used for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will issue a rescind notice.
“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions concerning this matter can contact Erron Lowry at (254) 613-3100.