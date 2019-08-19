BELTON — Robin Battershell, the former top administrator for the Temple and Salado school districts, will serve as interim Belton ISD superintendent after Susan Kincannon leaves for Waco.
Following a nearly 90-minute closed session, the Belton school board unanimously named Battershell to take current Superintendent Susan Kincannon’s place after her contract with Waco ISD is finalized Aug. 29.
Kincannon — who has worked in Belton ISD for nearly two decades, including eight as its top administrator — was named the lone finalist for Waco schools superintendent on Aug. 7.
“We are excited about having Dr. Battershell on our team,” school board President Sue Jordan said, explaining that the trustees interviewed three retired school officials for interim superintendent. “The board has been really thoughtful during this process.”
The board did not reveal the identifies of the other two interim superintendent contenders.
Prior to the meeting, Jordan told reporters that the school board does not have a timeline yet for naming a permanent superintendent.
Battershell retired as the Temple ISD superintendent — a position in which she served for a decade — in May 2018. Bobby Ott succeeded Battershell as the leader of Temple ISD.
“It’s been interesting. I’ve had different jobs before ... but they just didn’t pique my curiosity like being a superintendent,” Battershell said in January 2018. “It’s just different kinds of problems all the time.”
Prior to Temple ISD, Battershell ran Salado ISD for 10 years. She also has worked as an elementary teacher in Houston and was an administrator in Killeen ISD.
During Battershell’s decade-long tenure in Temple ISD, the district passed a $136.5 million bond and a tax ratification for new construction and facilities improvements. Battershell told the Telegram last year that she brought more stability to the district.
“That was my number one job,” Battershell said.
The Temple school board gave Battershell high marks on her final annual performance review in January 2018. Temple school board member Virginia Suarez said the district improved significantly under her leadership.
Although Battershell retired from Temple ISD, she said she wanted to stay involved in the community. Earlier this year, she moderated a property appraisal forum with Bell County officials in Morgan’s Point Resort.